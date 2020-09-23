Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.93

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

