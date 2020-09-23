DIA Price Tops $1.42 on Top Exchanges (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One DIA token can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00013532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $15.07 million and $18.17 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIA has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00227650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.01481374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00204269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000680 BTC.

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,606,206 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

DIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

