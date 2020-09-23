Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.93. 7,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 36,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATCX. DA Davidson raised Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.72 million during the quarter.

In other Diamond Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Pte Holdings, Inc. sold 2,187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $16,340,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services.

