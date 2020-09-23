Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Diamond has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $3,708.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00004811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001566 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.81 or 0.02073974 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,527,972 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

