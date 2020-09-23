Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of FANG opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.19. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

