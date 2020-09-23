Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRNA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Shares of DRNA opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $216,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $97,969.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,343.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,090 shares of company stock valued at $614,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

