Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Reaches $0.0451

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043843 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.18 or 0.04408477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00059279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034246 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

