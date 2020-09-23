Digital Gold Price Hits $58.44 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $58.44 or 0.00554975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $790,991.23 and $1.60 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00229223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.01473346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00190309 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

