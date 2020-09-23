DigitalNote Market Cap Hits $5.18 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $39,441.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00895191 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001704 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000551 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,079,705,404 coins and its circulating supply is 4,864,662,712 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

