Digiwage (WAGE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a total market cap of $14,831.61 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00448332 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022943 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012950 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005891 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026279 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

