Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.33. Approximately 14,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. XR Securities LLC owned about 16.60% of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

