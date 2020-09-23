Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Trading Up 3.4%

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL)’s share price were up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 112,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 66,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUSL. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,383,000.

