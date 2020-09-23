Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.00 and last traded at $155.99. 4,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares comprises 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. XR Securities LLC owned 5.58% of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.