Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Trading Down 4.5%

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 229,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 195,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KORU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $266,000.

