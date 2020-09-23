Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 53,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 179,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPOR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.