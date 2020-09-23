Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Trading 1.4% Higher

Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $35.91. 438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) by 471.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 35.44% of Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

