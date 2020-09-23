DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DISCO CORP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of DSCSY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928. DISCO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). DISCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $331.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

