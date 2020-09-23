Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Hits New 52-Week High at $646.00

Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 646 ($8.44) and last traded at GBX 628 ($8.21), with a volume of 32864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 636 ($8.31).

DSCV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Discoverie Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Discoverie Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 626.20 ($8.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.78 million and a P/E ratio of 38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 599.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.87.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

