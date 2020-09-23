Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Discovery Inc Series C from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

