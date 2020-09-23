Discovery Metals (CVE:DSV) Shares Down 9.2%

Discovery Metals Corp (CVE:DSV)’s stock price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.87. 416,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 616,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.39 million and a PE ratio of -27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 81.67 and a current ratio of 82.05.

In other news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 100,000 shares of Discovery Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,742,000.

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It has a portfolio of seven principal properties with a land package of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Coahuila State.

