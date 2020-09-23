DMarket Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.43 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $86,138.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and YoBit. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00227899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00083151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.01469943 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00188827 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Tidex, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.