Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dmc Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of BOOM opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $486.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Dmc Global had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,748 shares of company stock worth $201,188. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 739,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 489,503 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,203,000.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

