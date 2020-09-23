Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Docusign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $212.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.73 and a beta of 0.86. Docusign has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,066 shares of company stock valued at $41,616,451. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Docusign by 141.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the second quarter valued at $234,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

