Dogecoin Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, FreiExchange, Tripe Dice Exchange and Upbit. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $334.61 million and $35.31 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00422395 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,370,522,490 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange, Bittrex, Kraken, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Coinbe, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, FreiExchange, Crex24, C-CEX, Tidex, Cryptohub, Tripe Dice Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Tux Exchange, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Bits Blockchain, Ovis, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Coindeal, YoBit, Bleutrade, Cryptomate, BX Thailand, Bitsane, QBTC, BtcTrade.im, Koineks, CoinFalcon, BTC Trade UA, Graviex, CoinEgg, BCEX, Bitbns, Mercatox, cfinex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Exmo, Gate.io, Indodax, Robinhood, Upbit, Exrates, Instant Bitex, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, CoinEx, Livecoin and Coinsquare. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

