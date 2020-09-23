Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $355.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 57.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 89,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

