Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $355.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.48.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 57.20%.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.