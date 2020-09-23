DraftCoin (DFT) Price Down 17.9% This Week

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $37,489.11 and approximately $17.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

