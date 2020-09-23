Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) to Issue Dividend Increase – $8.33 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 8.333 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $100.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$50.70 million for the quarter.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.