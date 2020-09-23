DREP Trading Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One DREP token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00228207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00082858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.01471333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00189926 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

