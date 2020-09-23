Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Down 7.9%

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 763,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,286,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

DS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drive Shack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.38). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 59,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Drive Shack by 62.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,192 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 589.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 324,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

