Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Down 7.9%

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 763,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,286,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
DS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drive Shack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 59,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Drive Shack by 62.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,192 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 589.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 324,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.
