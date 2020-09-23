DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $97,765.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.59 or 0.04414749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034225 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,327,959,485 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

