Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (DUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE DUC opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

