Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.0420 on Top Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $11.51 million and $431,384.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.49 or 0.04375432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009584 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034075 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,821,673 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.