Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Hits $3.62 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $1,739.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,504.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.91 or 0.03254740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.35 or 0.02069047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00422207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00859812 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00506614 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,101,802 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

