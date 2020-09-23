Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Dynamite token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $84,174.95 and approximately $45,370.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00080742 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001380 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000439 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00114610 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 807,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,996 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

