easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 800 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($7.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Davy Research raised easyJet to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 752 ($9.83) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 900.68 ($11.77).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 494.90 ($6.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 586.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 642.58. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Also, insider Charles Gurassa bought 90,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 92,085 shares of company stock valued at $51,031,651.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

