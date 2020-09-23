EBCoin (EBC) Hits One Day Volume of $14,030.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $394,971.31 and approximately $14,030.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EBCoin has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.04418174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009508 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034337 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002193 BTC.

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

