Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ebix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of EBIX opened at $19.57 on Friday. Ebix has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ebix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ebix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Ebix by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ebix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

