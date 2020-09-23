EBOS Group Ltd (ASX:EBO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.32

EBOS Group Ltd (ASX:EBO) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.324 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from EBOS Group’s previous final dividend of $0.31.
The company’s 50 day moving average is A$20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About EBOS Group
