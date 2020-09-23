Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get Echostar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.69. Echostar has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.65 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Echostar by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Echostar in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Echostar by 1,190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.