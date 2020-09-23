EDC Blockchain [old] 24 Hour Volume Reaches $104.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain [old] has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $104.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,490.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.05 or 0.02049986 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00684752 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002416 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain [old]

EDC Blockchain [old] is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain [old] is blockchain.mn . EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain [old] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

