Edgeless (EDG) Hits Market Cap of $744,004.68

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $744,004.68 and $704.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

