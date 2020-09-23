EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

EDRVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get EDP Renovaveis alerts:

Shares of EDRVF remained flat at $$16.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187. EDP Renovaveis has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renovaveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renovaveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.