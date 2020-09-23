Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EIDX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of -0.34. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $811,550. Insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

