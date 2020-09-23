Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

EIGR opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $114,600.00. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

