Einsteinium Market Capitalization Reaches $9.90 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and $116,450.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00426927 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 220,505,012 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

