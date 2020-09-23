Electra (ECA) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.86 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Electra has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $11,490.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,573,997,558 coins and its circulating supply is 28,706,841,005 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

