Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) Trading Down 3.7%

Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.30. 100,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 147,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

