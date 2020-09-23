Electroneum Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $49.38 million and $909,067.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptohub, CoinBene and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,193,652,345 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Bitbns, Liquid and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

