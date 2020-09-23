Ellaism Hits Market Cap of $40,683.71 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $40,683.71 and $21.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.28 or 0.03245002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

