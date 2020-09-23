Elrond ERD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.38 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00226869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00077864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01459756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00201063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

